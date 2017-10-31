Thousands visit loved ones’ graves at Manila North Cemetery

Around 60,000 visitors flocked at the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday noon, but the situation remained generally peaceful according to authorities.

Police Senior Inspector Ana Simbajon of the Sta. Cruz police station said that as of 12:00 p.m., they have not received any reports of violence inside the cemetery.

“More or less tahimik po tayo ngayon. Wala po tayong insidenteng naitala sa ngayon,” Simbajon told INQUIRER.net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, authorities confiscated a total of 216 prohibited items, mostly flammable materials like rubbing alcohol, and bladed or pointed weapons like forks.

Simbajon reminded the public not to bring with them any flammable, pointed or bladed items as well as cleaning and gardening materials, speakers, playing cards, liquor and paints since these are all forbidden inside the cemetery, she said.

“Pwede naman po nila makuha uli iyon after i-surrender sa entrance, lalagyan lang po natin ng pangalan,” she added.

Manila Police District spokesperson Supt. Erwin Margarejo said they have deployed 10 Philippine National Police personnel and 135 non-officers to assure the safety of visitors at the Manila North Cemetery.

Simbajon said a total of 500 personnel will be available in shifts of 24 hours to safeguard the cemetery and its visitors. Six police assistance desks with 10 to 20 personnel have also been set up inside the cemetery.

“As of now wala parin pong naga-advise na bibisitang malaking personalities,” she said.

“Sa mga bibisita pa po wag na natin dalhin yung mga pinagbabawal para rin po yan sa inyo para hindi po kayo maabala, at sundin nalang po natin dahil mahigpit po talaga ang ating seguridad sa loob ng sementeryo,” Simbajon added.

Representatives from the Manila Health Department are also stationed at the cemetery’s entrance to assist visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free e-bike and wheel chair rides are being offered to visitors, especially for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities. /kga