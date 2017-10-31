Technical glitch halts MRT operations anew
A technical problem on the operations of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) prompted the train to unload its northbound passengers at the Ayala Avenue station on Tuesday morning.
The incident was recorded at 8:28 a.m., the DOTC-MRT posted on its Twitter account.
The management classified it as a Category 3, which means the affected trains were removed without replacement.
The DOTC-MRT 3 also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience caused by the technical glitch.
On October 28, the same technical problem affected a northbound MRT train, forcing passengers to disembark at the Santolan-Anapolis station at about 5:25 p.m. /jpv
