Technical glitch halts MRT operations anew

A technical problem on the operations of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) prompted the train to unload its northbound passengers at the Ayala Avenue station on Tuesday morning.

The incident was recorded at 8:28 a.m., the DOTC-MRT posted on its Twitter account.

The management classified it as a Category 3, which means the affected trains were removed without replacement.

The DOTC-MRT 3 also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience caused by the technical glitch.

On October 28, the same technical problem affected a northbound MRT train, forcing passengers to disembark at the Santolan-Anapolis station at about 5:25 p.m. /jpv

