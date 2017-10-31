Tuesday, October 31, 2017
LOOK: ‘Convenience freebies’ at Manila North Cemetery

/ 10:40 AM October 31, 2017

At the Manila North Cemetery. INQUIRER.net / Pathricia Ann V. Roxas

The Manila North Cemetery administration and volunteers provided some “convenience freebies” to senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities, as crowd began to arrive at one of the largest cemeteries in the metropolis despite continuous rain showers on Tuesday, a day before the All Saints’ Day.

Free rides, free use of wheel chairs, free name tags with contact information for children seven years old and below, as well as free candies and biscuits were offered to the public.

Manila Police District spokesperson Supt. Erwin Mergarejo said that as of 9 a.m., the crowd estimate at the cemetery is at 5,000.

Mergarejo said the situation at the largest cemetery in Metro Manila was generally peaceful as of posting.  /kga

TAGS: All Saints’ Day, freebies, Manila North Cemetery
