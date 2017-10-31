‘Be agents of positive change,’ Duterte encourages Filipinos

President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos on Tuesday to be agents of positive change and dedicate themselves to worthy causes in his message on the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Truly there are so many lessons to learn and so much wisdom to gain from our saints and dearly departed loved ones,” Duterte said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day were also meant “to celebrate the men and women who, in one way or another have enriched our faith and made a profound impact in our lives.”

“Their pursuits brought us closer to God and affected each of us on a deep and personal level,” he said.

Their lives, he added, “inspire us to live on their legacy, to make our mark in this world and to dedicate ourselves to causes that are greater than our own self-interest.”

“Their deeds remind us that, like them, we are capable of bringing hope and joy to many people,” he said.

As thousands of Catholic Filipinos troop to the cemetery to remember their loved ones, Duterte called on the public to reflect and be agents of positive change.

“As we pause to honor our dearly departed and our saints, let us reflect on how we can become agents of positive change in our society,” he said. “Let us contemplate on how we can make our country and this world a much better place for ourselves and for future generations.”

“I wish you a solemn and meaningful observance,” he said. /jpv

RELATED STORY

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte ‘satisfied’ with security plans for All Saints’ Day