LOOK: Families start to gather, visit dead loved ones at Manila Memorial Cemetery

Slight drizzle did not dampen people’s plans to visit departed loved ones in observance of the All Saints’ Day, as they started to flock the Manila Memorial Cemetery in Parañaque City on Tuesday morning.

Bringing with them flowers and food baskets, hundreds of people arrived early at the cemetery to avoid the huge volume of people expected to visit the burial grounds on November 1.

Some of the visitors at the memorial park also took the holiday as a chance to hold family get-togethers, with some setting up tents beside the graves of their deceased relatives. /kga