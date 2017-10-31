Grab drivers now asking passengers for IDs, exact pick-up and drop-off points

Grab drivers will now asking passengers to present a valid ID and to input their exact pick-up and drop-off locations.

Grab Philippines adopted the new policy in light of the killing of one of its drivers who shot in the back of the head in the early hours of Oct. 26.

In an e-mail sent to loyal passengers, Grab Philippines said that their drivers could ask for identification before starting the trip, especially during the night shift.

Grab is also asking for the exact locations where the passenger may come from or head to as their drivers “will only bring you to the indicated booking destinations.‘

“We prioritize the safety of our driver-partners as much as we do for our passengers,” Grab said in a statement. “In critical times like this, we ask for your support as we take additional measures to prevent this from happening again.”

Gerardo Maquidato Jr., a Grab driver, was killed by a lone assailant who posed as a passenger and booked a trip with him. Maquidato was shot on Bonanza Street, Barangay 189 in Pasay City.

Maquidato was hailed as a good Samaritan driver who gave a free ride from Pasay to Quezon City to deliver bags of blood for the dialysis of a sick passenger.

Grab Philippines head Brian Cu has raised a P100,000 reward to anyone who can give information on Maquidato’s killer. /atm