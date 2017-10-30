LOOK: Cyclist trails Trump motorcade, gives him the finger

For anybody else, it would be a once in a lifetime privilege to meet the president of the United States. But for one cyclist, she had another thing in mind.

Coming from a game of golf, his favorite pastime, U.S. President Donald Trump had an encounter with an unknown cyclist who took the chance to flip him off.

Newsweek reported that the cyclist trailed the president’s motorcade, then managed to give the middle finger right beside Trump’s car. The President was leaving the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia as this happened.

Voice of America’s Washington bureau chief Steve Herman also shared a photo of the incident on his Twitter page.

A pool of reporters just outside the golf club were the first to notice the cyclist as she made the gesture. “A female bicyclist along the motorcade route, just outside the golf course, traveling in the right lane repeatedly extended her middle left finger towards POTUS,” the pool said.

Many wondered who was the mysterious risk-taker who gave Trump the finger. Some even applauded her on social media, calling her a “heroine,” urging her to run for the next presidential elections in 2020, and made a hashtag for her in the form of “Her2020.”

In a separate report by The Guardian, two pedestrians were said to have given Trump thumbs down signs when his motorcade exited the golf club.

Trump has not surrendered his love for golf, despite his busy presidential schedule. He has continued playing golf since his election as president, tallying a record of 76 times, according to the Newsweek report.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Trump, as shown in a 2014 Twitter post above, has previously blasted his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, for also playing golf during his term. Katrina Hallare/JB

