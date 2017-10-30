Roque threatens to throw hollow blocks at stubborn critics

Incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has warned critics of President Rodrigo Duterte that he would throw “hollow blocks” at them if they do nothing but attack the chief executive.

“Binibigyan ko na po ng notice ‘yung mga walang hiya diyan na naninira lamang. Kung dati-rati hindi kayo nababato bagamat kayo’y nambabato, ngayon po maghanda na kayo dahil kung kayo’y nambato, hindi lang po bato itatapon ko sa inyo, hollow blocks,” Roque said on Sunday in an interview with Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson before flying to Japan.

(I’m giving notice to those shameless individuals who engage in slander. Beware now because your attacks will not go unanswered anymore. I will not only throw rocks at you – hollow blocks will also hit you.)

He said he won’t let critics vilify the President without getting a response from him.

“So asahan n’yo po na hindi tayo papayag na lapastanganin ang Presidente natin na walang kasagutan,” he said.

(So expect now that your criticism of the President will get a response from us.)

“Abangan n’yo po ang mga adobe at hollow blocks na itatapon ko sa inyo kaya itigil n’yo na ang pamamato,” he added.

(Wait for the adobe and hollow blocks that we will rain on you if you don’t stop your attacks.)

Roque, whose appointment as presidential spokesperson was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday night, urged critics of the administration to just help the country.

“Kung gusto n’yo po, eh tumulong na lang po kayo sa bansa sa kadami-daming problema. So, warning po iyan. Hindi po ako mag-aatubili na mambato. In fact, hollow blocks at adobe and itatapon ko sa inyo,” Roque said.

(If you want you can help in solving the country’s myriad problems. So this is a warning. I won’t hesitate to hit back. In fact I’ll throw hollow blocks and adobe at you.)

Asked about the people hurling negative remarks about him, he said: “Mamatay kayo sa inggit. Tapos na mga panahon ‘nyo. Laos na kayo, kaya puwede ba, move on na kayo.”

(They’ll die in envy. Their days are over. They’re all has-been, so why not just move on.)

“Iyong sa mga nanggaling na sa kapangyarihan ay nagkaroon naman kayo ng pagkakataon. Ang ginawa n’yo naman—palpak kayo. Hindi kayo gumawa ng mabuti para sa bayan, nagteka-teka at tsaka-tsaka na,” he said.

(They’ve been in power and got the chance to rule. But they failed. They did nothing for the good of the country.)

In a pre-departure press briefing in Davao City on Sunday, Duterte described Roque as “competent and able.” He earlier said both of them had a “naughty mouth.”

“He will carry my word to the public and he’s very competent, able, lahat na,” he said.

Duterte said he hoped that Roque, a human rights lawyer, would be able to meet his expectations.

“It’s in the messaging, actually. We cannot speak the same words altogether but how he would convey that message from me would be most important,” he said.