PNP chief: Cops who hang out in casinos will be investigated

Police officers who are often seen in casinos inside Entertainment City in Parañaque City will be investigated, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said on Monday.

“I am directing General Pimentel [Director Gregorio Pimentel, head of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence] na mag-push siya ng mga operatives sa Entertainment City at bantayan ‘yung mga pulis na palaging nakababad dyan sa mga casino,” Dela Rosa said in press conference at Camp Crame.

“Kung nandyan sila para hindi magsugal, ano ang ginagawa nila?” Dela Rosa added. “So nagmo-monitor na ’yan sa mga possible nilang gawing victim sa kidnapping-for-ransom. So I am directing the director of intelligence na monitor mo lahat ng pulis na nakatambay dyan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This after some police officers, including a ranking Metro Manila police officer, were alleged to have been involved in the killing of junket operator Carlos Tan last Oct. 21.

Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, head of the PNP Anti Kidnapping Group (AKG), said one of the suspects in Tan’s abduction and killing was Supt. Johnny Orme, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 1997 and a former intelligence official at Parañaque City police.

Dumlao said Orme was often seen with alleged kidnapping leader Alex Gosom at famous casinos at Resorts World and Solaire.

He said Orme had been luring his fellow PNPA alumni to invest in his group.

“Humihingi siya ng mga investments sa mga classmates niya, upperclass niya, underclass to make it appear na sya ay financier doon sa casino,” Dumlao said.

Orme is still at large. /atm