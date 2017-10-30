American trader gunned down in Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – An American trader of cookies and candies was shot dead by still unidentified assailants believed to be robbers in Pikit, Cotabato on Sunday.

Supt. Bernard Tayong, speaking for the Cotabato Police Provincial Office, said Michael Keith, 60, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cruzado Medical Clinic Hospital after he was shot by unidentified motorcycle riding men in Barangay Poblacion at 2:30 p.m.

“Robbery was the likely motive because the suspects fled with the victim’s cash, checks and other valuables,” Tayong said.

Keith was with his wife, 45-year-old Melodina, and two children in an Isuzu Elf delivery truck when he was attacked, according to Chief Insp. Romy Castañares, chief of the Pikit Municipal Police Station.

Castañares said the victim was a former United States Army soldier who retired in Pagadian City where he put up business with his Filipino wife.

Castañares said the delivery truck, driven by Keith, stopped in front of Kagi Saimah store for a business transaction when two men armed with .45-caliber pistols showed up and fired at him.

As Keith fell, the suspects took his sling bag, which contained about P200,000 cash, checks, and other valuables and fled on a motorbike.

His wife and children, who were unharmed, rushed him to the hospital. –Edwin O. Fernandez

