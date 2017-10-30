DILG installs new IloIlo City mayor

ILOILO CITY – Iloilo City has a new mayor.

Officials of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) served the dismissal order on Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog around noon on Monday.

Anthony Nuyda, DILG Western Visayas director, served the order at Mabilog’s office on the seventh floor of the Iloilo City Hall.

Also present were Mabilog’s legal counsel Joenar Pueblo and city officials.

Vice Mayor Jose “Joe” Espinosa III, who has been acting mayor, since Mabilog left the country on August 30, was appointed as the new mayor to serve the remainder of Mabilog’s term until 2019.

It is business as usual, according to Espinosa and city administrator Hernando Galvez.

The Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of Mabilog after he was found guilty of serious dishonesty for failing to sufficiently explain the increase of his net-worth in a year by about P9 million. /kga