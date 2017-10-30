16-year-old student killed in Davao Sur ambush; 8 others wounded

DIGOS CITY – A high school student was killed while eight others were wounded following an ambush in Barangay Kimlawis in Kiblawan, Davao del Sur, on Sunday night, initial police report reaching here said Monday.

In a report furnished the provincial police office, the Kiblawan municipal police station identified the dead student as Jimbo Lingkanay, 16.

Wounded were James Paul Sarno, 18; Mildred Lingkanay, 15; Jev Cris Malalay, 17; Jimboy Sumali, 25; Aries Caluyan, 15; Nibert Malanson, Marlon Malanson, and Mark Gil Tol, a truck driver.

Based on the report, Tol was ferrying students of Kimlawis National High School home to Kimlawis after attending a local festival when their truck was fired upon by unidentified men at about 8 p.m.

The police said the motive and identities of the perpetrators were still uncertain. /cbb