Grab PH: P100K reward for leads on death of driver

Grab Philippines has offered a P100,000-reward to anyone who could provide leads on the death of Gerardo “Junjie” Maquidato Jr., a driver-partner of the Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) company.

Maquidato was killed by an unidentified assailant, who posed as a Grab passenger, shot the victim, and took his vehicle last October 28 in Pasay City.

“Nakausap ko po ang misis nya, ang simpleng hiling lang nya ay mabigyan ng justice po si Junjie at mahuli ang duwag na pumatay sa kanya,” said Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu in a statement issued on Monday.

“I think it’s within our responsibility to do whatever we can para hulihin po ang perpetrator ng crime na ito,” he added.

Cu also warned Maquidato’s killers that Grab is using its technology to help authorities solve this case.

“China-challenge ko kayo. Hindi na kayo magtatagal dito. Mahuhuli kayo at mahuhuli. Nasa amin ang data. Nakita namin kung saan kayo dumaan, saan nyo binaba,” he said.

Cu also said he is offering the reward even to the police.

“We will continue working with the police authorities on this matter. I want the coward brought to justice as swiftly as possible,” he said.

Aside from the reward, Grab Philippines has also provided a hotline to receive any leads on the whereabouts of the perpetrators. Individuals with any useful information may call or text mobile phone number: 09176178731.

Masquidato was hailed by Grab Philippines as one of its “best drivers” in October 2016 for giving a free ride to Divine Lactao Ornum’s sister, Prima, who was on her way to Quezon City from Pasay to pick up bags of blood for her dialysis.

