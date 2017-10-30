Rookie cops’ pay to increase 100% by January 2018

Policemen with a rank of Police Officer 1 (PO1) would soon have their salaries doubled, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa announced on Monday.

Starting January 1, 2018, Dela Rosa said: “Madodoble (na) sweldo natin next year effective January 1. Totally ang mag-doble ang PO1.”

However, only the salaries of policemen with PO1 rank will be doubled because the government’s budget is tight, Dela Rosa clarified.

“‘Yung mga PO2 pataas, malaki increase pero hindi 100 percent. Hindi talaga totally na-doble, so parating natin sa kanila,” Dela Rosa also said as he addressed policemen in Camp Crame during the weekly flag-raising.

“Hindi naman makayanan na 100 percent lahat so PO1 muna inuna mag 100 percent dahil sila ang pinakamababa na sweldo sa ating organization. Para maramdaman na nag-doble agad next year,” he added.

It has been President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise since the presidential campaign to double the salaries of policemen and soldiers as they are at the frontlines of the government’s campaign against criminality and terrorism. /kga