Robredo: Honor slain soldiers

Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called on Filipinos to honor the soldiers and policemen who gave up their lives in wars, not only in the five-month battle of Marawi City but also in different parts of the country as the nation observes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day this week.

“Let us offer our prayers for our soldiers and countrymen who sacrificed their lives to achieve peace in Marawi. During this time, we remember the sacrifices that they and their families have made for our country, for the fight for peace,” Robredo said in Filipino on her weekly radio show, BISErbisyong LENI, on RMN-dzXL 558.

Sacrifices

The nation must thank those who made sacrifices not only in Marawi but also in other parts of the country like Basilan and Sulu where government security forces deal with security threats, Robredo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 165 soldiers and policemen while 47 civilians were killed in the Marawi siege. A total of 919 terrorists were killed.

“Let us remember their heroism not only this season but every day as we face these challenging times,” she said.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP), through its flagship antipoverty program, Angat Buhay, is preparing to extend assistance for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

The OVP team led by the chief of staff, Undersecretary Philip Dy, has met with Task Force Bangon Marawi officials and the Marawi City local government to discuss how the office can assist in the rehabilitation.

Robredo herself visited rehabilitation centers in Marawi and Iligan cities during the fighting and extended help to the evacuees.

The pro-Islamic State (IS) terrorist coalition of the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups seized large parts of Marawi City on May 23 to establish an IS enclave in Southeast Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered an all-out offensive against the terrorists and declared martial law in the entire Mindanao to prevent the spread of the terrorist uprising.

The military killed top leaders of the coalition, Isnilon Hapilon of the Abu Sayyaf and Omar Maute of the Maute terrorist clan of Lanao del Sur two weeks ago, ending the siege.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo emphasized the need for coordination and convergence in the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

She has suggested the creation of a “central command that will process assistance from all agencies and organizations, both in the government and the private sector,” the OVP said in a statement.