EJKs blamed on bad cops

Police scalawags, not President Rodrigo Duterte, are to blame for the spate of extrajudicial killings (EJKs), according to Bro. Eddie Villanueva, evangelist and founder of Jesus is Lord (JIL) Church.

In remarks at the 39th anniversary of the JIL held at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday, the Christian leader maintained his support for Mr. Duterte’s resolve against illegal drugs, even as he urged the President not to tolerate the abuses of some dirty cops out for rewards.

“I believe in my heart that the President does not know this. These are abuses of some policemen who want to impress their superiors,” Villanueva said.

In the press statement titled “Christians urge PRRD to uphold God’s agenda for the Philippines” read before the anniversary program, Villanueva expressed concern over the recent developments in the country, including the killings and the downtrend in foreign direct investments.

“We would also like to remind everyone of the Sixth Commandment: Thou shall not murder. No one has the right to take another person’s life,” he said.

Villanueva added: “We support the President’s resolve to address the widespread drug problem. But not at the expense of due process. We should not call on wrath to the country by closing our eyes on these injustices.”

During the press briefing, he cited the President’s statement that he did not order the EJKs, which have plagued the country in the past year.

The JIL leader also noted Mr. Duterte’s previous statement to policemen that they would be rewarded if they neutralized more criminals.

“I heard it myself. But I heard that the President was just joking … Many are confused. So we decided to give the President the benefit of the doubt,” Villanueva said.

He said he still believed in Mr. Duterte as God’s ordained authority. As Christian leaders, he said they had a moral obligation and that they “are just trying to stand on what is right.”

When asked if he believed the victims of the killings indeed fought back police authorities, Villanueva said: “Honestly speaking, I am very sorry, I beg to disagree.”

He said some policemen had confessed to them that they intend to resign because they could no longer stomach the killings.

The charismatic leader warned of tragedy and calamities should the Philippines end up a bloody killing field.

“Our request to the President is that he castigate and not tolerate these policemen, who have been killing in the name of the promised rewards and promotions,” he said.

He added: “I believe the President when he said before the European Union that he never ordered these extrajudicial killings. To the law enforcers, do not shame the President.”

The JIL was joined by other Christian evangelical churches like the Philippines for Jesus Movement and the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches.