Grab pushes ‘know your customer’ scheme after driver is killed

Following the killing of one of its drivers by a man who posed as a passenger, Grab Philippines has asked authorities to implement a “know your customer” scheme for riders.

At the same time, the transport network company extended its condolences to the family of Gerardo Maquidato Jr., named one of Grab’s “best driver-partners” for his act of kindness to a passenger in need over a year ago.

READ: Good Samaritan Grab driver shot in back of his head by lone carjacker

Maquidato died on Thursday night in Pasay City after he was shot in the back of the head, the bullet exiting through his left eye.

The “passenger” who had booked him threw his body out of his silver Toyota Innova (conduction sticker YV 7109) and fled in the vehicle.

A witness told the police that he was on Bonanza Street, Don Carlos Village at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday when he spotted a parked Innova with a broken front passenger window.

He thought it was a case of a parked vehicle being vandalized until he saw a man in a white shirt pull out the body of a bloodied man in the driver’s seat.

The man dumped the body on the pavement and drove away in the Innova. The incident was captured on a closed circuit television camera.

Chief Insp. Rogelio Hernandez, Pasay police investigation unit head, said they were still waiting for Grab to forward to them the details of Maquidato’s last passenger and his other bookings on that day.

Bryan Cu, Grab PH country head, said they had asked authorities to implement safety measures such as asking passengers to take a photo of themselves with a government issued ID.

There are also plans to subsidize the cost of dash cameras and trackers for its drivers.