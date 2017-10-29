Manila suspends classes, work in public offices on Oct. 30

Work in local government offices and classes in all levels in both public and private schools are suspended in Manila on Monday, Oct. 30, to allow residents to make preparation for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In a statement emailed Sunday night, the city government said the announcement covers all offices in city hall except key units such as the Department of Engineering and Public Works, Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), Manila Health Department (MHD), Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB), and Department of Public Services (DPS).

Suspension of work private offices and companies, meanwhile, would depend “upon the discretion of management.” –Aie Balagtas See

