 18 hurt in Leyte as multicab crashes into ravine

ORMOC CITY — Eighteen persons were hurt on Saturday when a multicab they were in fell into a ravine in Barangay Soro-Soro, Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

The driver, Demetrio Villegas Jr., and his 17 passengers were brought to the hospital after they were rescued by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council team, Maasin City Emergency Rescue Team, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Red Cross.

Supt. Alex Dang-aoen, Maasin police chief, said the multicab was heading to the city proper from Barangay Hanginan, Maasin, where the passengers attended a pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said most of the passengers were related and residents of Ormoc City who hired the services of Villegas.

Initial police investigation showed that Villegas lost control of the vehicle when its brakes malfunctioned while descending a slope and fell into a shallow cliff.

Dang-aoen identified the other victims as Mia Venice Matuguina, 21; Lea Tanza, 39; Felipe Tanza, 39; Sarah Jean Gacita, 32; Marilyn Matuguina, 55; Gellie Laurente, 15; Angeline Bacante, 20; Eugene Bacante, 15; Donna Laurente, 18; Jake Balancio, 16; Venus Rebuyas, 16; John Rey Rebuyas, 20; Sally Laurente, 44; Angelou Rebuyas, 19; Chloe Bacante, 18; Anika Balancio, 18; and Nenita Balancio, 49. /cbb