Farmer catches wife and lover in bed, hacks them to death

DAGUPAN CITY — A farmer on Friday killed his wife and her alleged lover before killing himself in Mangatarem town in Pangasinan province, police said.

Margie Doque and her supposed lover Eduardo Sacopia were caught in bed by Margie’s husband, Roberto Doque, on the second floor of his mother-in-law’s house in Casilagan village at 7:58 p.m., police said.

Investigator PO1 Jessie Macaraeg said an enraged Roberto then hacked his wife and Sacopia with a bolo.

Roberto then went home where he drank a bottle of pesticide. He was taken to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Sacopia was already dead when investigators arrived at the scene. Margie was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Macaraeg said the Doque couple had two adult children one of whom was watching a basketball match at the time of the attacks. The other child worked in Manila.

Investigators recovered from the Doque house a 49-centimeter long bolo and a bottle of pesticide. /cbb