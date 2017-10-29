Duterte’s video makes day for Pinoy kid in California

A 48-second video clip showing President Rodrigo Duterte greeting Andre Gabriel Esteban, his teacher and classmates made the day for an 11-year old “admirer” of the President in California.

Esteban, a Grade 6 student, wrote a letter on Oct. 25 requesting the President for a short video clip for his class report on the Philippine leader.

The letter which was posted on Facebook by his mother Almyra, came to Malacañang’s attention through Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol.

On Saturday, the President’s aide Christopher “Bong” Go posted in his Facebook page Mr. Duterte’s 48-second recorded video clip.

“Good day. I would like to say hello to Mrs. Richiutti and her students in Fresno Adventist Academy in California, USA, especially to you, Andre Esteban. Andre, I received your letter request, and I am most happy to oblige,” said Duterte, who recorded the video from his home.

“I am sure that you will do (a) great report about our beloved country, the Philippines. Continue being a good son and study well and may God bless you and your family and all of us in this planet Earth,” he added.

Esteban wrote that he greatly admired the President and wanted to talk about the Philippine leader for his “nationality report” in class.

“Dear President Duterte, My name is Andre Gabriel Custodio Esteban from Fresno, CA, USA. I am 11 years old and in 6th grade at Fresno Adventist Academy. I am a proud Filipino and I really like you as our president and I wish to meet you someday,” the boy wrote.

“I am doing a Nationality report about the Philippines on Nov. 15, 2017. I am interested in talking about you in my class. I know that you are very busy because you are hardworking president. I admire you greatly,” he went on.

“But can I ask you a special favor? Can you please send me a short video clip of you saying hello to my teacher, Mrs. Ricchiuti, my classmates, and I? Maraming maraming salamat po! God bless you po! Sincerely, Andre,” he ended.