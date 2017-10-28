Grab condemns killing of driver by carjackers

Grab condemned on Saturday the killing of one of its drivers in an apparent carjacking incident.

The transportation network company identified the driver as Gerardo Amolato Maquidato Jr., who was killed by still unidentified assailants who booked and rode as regular passengers before shooting him and fleeing in his vehicle.

“Grab is one with authorities in making sure that justice will be served and perpetrators will be put behind bars,” Grab said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our prayers and sympathies go out to Mr. Maquidato’s family. He was a good father to his four children, a good friend to many of his fellow drivers, and a good driver who was always willing to outserve his passengers,” it added.

Quoting a police report, Grab said a witness heard a gunshot on Bonanza Street in Pasay City at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday. The witness then saw a lifeless man pushed out of a silver Toyota Innova with plate number YV 7109.

Grab’s attention was called through Facebook the following day.

In October last year, Maquidato was one of the driver awardees recognized for giving a courtesy ride to a sick passenger. His story went viral after the passenger’s family posted about him on Facebook, Grab said.

Divine Lactao Ornum, booked a GrabCar for her sister, Prima, who was on her way to Quezon City to pick up bags of blood for her dialysis.

Maquidato was in the area and was less than a minute away. Maquidato picked her up but did not ask for payment for the trip out of kindness, the company said.

Grab has reported to authorities at least six confirmed cases of carjacking incidents involving Grab Cars – these involved criminals posing as legitimate passengers.

Grab said it would be working closely with the Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group, under which is Task Force Limbas, in resolving the cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company vowed to take more steps in working on a tech solution that would decrease, if not completely hamper, the chances of carjacking incidents involving transport network vehicle services, which have apparently been the latest target of lawless elements. /atm