‘Triumph is never without a cost,’ Lacson tells new PMA cadets

As the war in Marawi City has finally come to an end, Sen. Panfilo Lacson reminded the new batch Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets on Saturday on the importance of the three founding values of the academy – courage, integrity, and loyalty – in serving their duties to the country.

In his speech at the 119th PMA Foundation Day and Recognition Rites of the PMA Mandirigmang Samahan ng Lakas na Sandigan ng Bayan (Masaligan) Class of 2021, Lacson said these values serve as “the backbone of a refined military leader.”

“Officially, we say that we have won the battle. Unfortunately, triumph is never without a cost,” Lacson said.

“Amid the horror of war, we learn numerous stories of heroism and gallantry of our soldiers and policemen who did not mind putting their lives on the line for their fellow soldiers and countrymen,” he added.

The senator cited the story of Army Scout Ranger Capt. Rommel Sandoval, a member of PMA Sanlingan Class of 2005 and the highest ranking military officer killed in Marawi City.

Sandoval was killed after he tried to rescue one of his men, Cpl. Jayson Mante, who was trapped and wounded inside a five-story building that was among the strongholds of the terrorists.

Lacson narrated that in order to save Mante Sandoval crawled on top of the corporal shield him from getting hit further, taking all the bullets for him. The captain’s body was found with several bullets lodged in his chest.

“Even in the face of death, Captain Sandoval lived up to his promise that not a single man under his watch would die in the battle zone,” Lacson said.

Lacson, a graduate of PMA Matatag Class of 1971, also narrated the heroism of Supt. Raymond Train, the team leader of the seaborne battalion of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force that killed international terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir also known as Marwan.

The succeeding hours after exterminating Marwan, Lacson said, were the longest Train’s team that ever had.

“The team was pinned down by amassing hostiles familiar with the terrain. They moved with maximum discipline yet from time to time the enemy’s massive volume of fire and mortar rounds left one seaborne commando down,” he said.

“Superintendent Train would hear groans and cries from his wounded men. The commandos could have fought their way out but did not want to leave the 13 wounded and nine dead bodies behind,” he added. “Train recalled a comrade begging him: ‘Huwag niyo kami iwan Sir.’ They never did.”

The senator also took swipe at fraternities, criticizing such organizations’ culture of “senseless abuse.”

“Many would disguise as brotherhood of sorts, fraternities if you will. What they lack in fundamental principles and noble cause, they make up for nauseating and vicious membership rites. These organizations have the notoriety for senseless abuse, harassment and pretentious call of courage,” said the senator, who is currently leading the Senate probe on the death of hazing victim Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.

Lacson noted the cadets that their lives would be on the line but reminded them that the “defense of every citizen of this country will be your highest duty.”

“Suffice to say that in your hands will depend, to a great extent, the fate and lives of our people and the future generations,” he added. /atm