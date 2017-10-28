Roque: My advocacy for human rights remains the same

“My position on human rights has not changed.”

This was the statement of Kabayan Party-list Rep. Harry Roque as he accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer to become the chief executive’s new spokesperson.

“I must also stress that my position on human rights has not changed. I am a firm advocate for the protection and preservation of fundamental human rights of all persons. My track record in legislation demonstrates this,” Roque said in a statement on Saturday.

“By accepting this position, I am not condoning the violence surrounding the government’s anti-drug campaign, nor do I intend to further the same. Regardless of whether I am a member of Congress or of the President’s Cabinet, I continue to value the right to life and dignity of every person and do not support the arbitrary killing of any person by the State,” he added.

The Malacañang announced Roque’s appointment late Friday night. He would be replacing Undersecretary Ernesto Abella effective November 6.

Roque, a human rights lawyer, said he accepted the position because his voice in the Congress was “limited” and saw it as an opportunity to help the administration “address key human rights issues” in the country.

“I considered the position with the specific purpose of getting an audience with the President to address key human rights issues in the Philippines,” he said.

The lawyer said he “carefully considered” the position, especially that human rights has been a major concern under the administration’s violent crackdown against illegal drugs, which has killed thousands of suspected drug criminals.

“By taking this position, I hope to be able to advise the President directly regarding the manner and methods he has used to tackle the problem of drugs,” he noted. /jpv