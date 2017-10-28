National arts and crafts fair ongoing

Sen. Loren Legarda urges support for the country’s artisans and manufacturers of heritage crafts at the 2017 SikatPinoy National Arts and Crafts Fair (NACF).

The NACF, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion in coordination with the department’s regional and provincial offices with the support of the Office of Sen. Loren Legarda, is ongoing at SM Megatrade Halls in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, until Oct. 29.

“The SikatPinoy National Arts and Crafts Fair serves as a powerful platform to support our local talents and entrepreneurs by helping them reach wider local and international markets. It is a venue that puts the spotlight on innovative products that not only represent the indigenous cultures and traditions of our regions, but also appeal to the aesthetics of modern global designs,” said Legarda, a staunch supporter of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Philippine arts and culture.

The NACF features more than 200 MSME manufacturers of heritage crafts, artisanal crafts and native delicacies. It also showcases outputs of the creative industries from the country’s 16 regions including ARMM, and partner agencies and institutions.

Among the highlights of the fair is a special setting of Heritage Crafts showcasing Philippine indigenous textiles, mats and baskets, and weavers from various indigenous and traditional groups who will demonstrate their weaving traditions.

There are also lectures on various subjects such as the T’boli Food Preparation, Philippine Culinary Heritage, Muslim Mindanao Cuisine and Halal Food Preparation, Philippine Coffee Appreciation, Pursuing Business in Design, Finance Management for Business Entrepreneurs, and stories of some enterprises.