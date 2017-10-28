UST law dean urges more frat brods to do hazing tell-all

Following the reported confession of state witness Mark Ventura, one of the Aegis Juris members involved in the fatal hazing of Horacio Castillo III, law school dean Nilo Divina called on his fraternity brothers to “follow suit.”

Divina, dean of the University of Sto. Tomas Faculty of Civil Law, said the “decision of Ventura to come out and shed light on the facts is a most welcome development.”

“I trust that Mr. Ventura tell the whole truth in the spirit of remorse. I hope that others will follow suit,” he added in a statement.

Lookout bulletin

He also commended Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II “for his relentless efforts to reach out to possible witnesses by offering them protection through the Witness Protection Program.”

However, Divina described as “unfortunate” his inclusion in the immigration lookout bulletin that was issued upon Aguirre’s orders on Thursday, saying:

“It has become increasingly clear that I have no liability because I have no prior actual knowledge of the alleged hazing incident and I am not a party to any coverup. Nevertheless, I will comply with whatever order the DOJ may issue,” the law dean said.

Sure of vindication

Divina, one of the respondents in the complaint filed by Castillo’s parents in the DOJ for murder and violation of the antihazing law, said he had to cut short his overseas business trips to attend the Senate and DOJ hearings on the matter.

“I am committed to fulfill my duties that require my presence. At the same time, I will not hesitate to challenge any act which transgresses my right. I remain confident that in time my name will be cleared and I will be vindicated,” he said.—JEROME ANING