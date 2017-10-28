CHR doubts cops’ shootout report

CAVITE CITY—The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has doubted the police’s claim that the five suspected members of a gun-for-hire gang, among them a pregnant minor, died in a shootout with the police in this city on Monday.

Rex Guevarra, CHR director in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region, said the commission would also request a reautopsy.

“We have some doubts, especially when we saw the place of the incident. It’s too cramped for a shootout,” Guevarra said, citing the CHR’s initial findings.

“Tapos, ’yong mga bala sa pader. Kung shootout, dapat both directions (Then, we observed the bullet holes on the wall. If it were a shootout, the bullets should have been fired from both directions),” he added.

Urgent

Guevarra said they would need to verify this as most of the holes they found were seemingly caused by bullets fired from the outside.

The incident took place early morning on Oct. 23 at the house of suspected gang leader, Airon Cruz, on a dead-end seaside street in Barangay 30.

Aside from Airon, 28, also killed were his brother Arcy-Niño, 30; friends Romeo Bejerano, 28, and Jeffrey Dasig, 32; and Airon’s girlfriend, Charlie Jean Du, 15.

Du was four months pregnant with Airon’s child. Airon left other children with different women, according to Du’s relatives.

“When the news broke out, there were no allegations yet [of possible violations by the police]. It became [an] urgent [matter to us] when it was later revealed that among those killed was a minor,” Guevarra said on Thursday, referring to Du.

But Supt. Giovannie Martinez, Cavite City police chief, stood by the police’s claim that the people inside the house were the first to fire at authorities, leading to the shootout.

He said the policemen were responding to a report of gun firing but were met with gunfire as they approached Airon’s house.

Encounter?

“I also feel bad for the minor [Du]. But it was an encounter. Should you be asking first if there were minors here [during a firefight]?” Martinez said.

According to the police, Airon’s group was responsible for the series of contract killings here and elsewhere in Cavite.

But Abigail, Airon and Arcy’s younger sister, said the police barged into her brother’s house. She said neighbors saw the police arrive, one of them firing his gun before yelling: “Airon buksan mo ’to! Lumabas ka d’yan (Airon, open this! Come out)!”

Abigail said Bejerano opened the gate and tied the dog to let the policemen in. The shooting resumed once the police were inside the house, she said.

Arcy’s wife, Mary Ann, said the bodies of Airon, Du and Bejerano were found inside Airon’s bedroom.

She said Airon was found with his arms covering his face, while Du was slumped in a corner under a hanging cabinet.

Martinez said Du was holding a grenade.

Abigail said their mother, Nancy, who lived in another house, rushed to Airon’s house as soon as the firing broke out, but was stopped by the police.

“Mama was already by the doorstep and still could hear gunshots being fired inside the house,” Abigail said.

The family said Airon used to tip off policemen about activities of crime suspects and earned money from bounties. Airon also made a living by selling fishing boats and even planned to open a small computer shop outside his house.

Abigail said one of the policemen that morning seemed drunk by the way he spoke and moved, but Martinez denied the family’s allegations.

“They are mad and are trying to defeat us through propaganda,” Martinez said.

He said “remnants” of Airon’s group were still around.

“Our cops are getting threats. One even said, ‘May isasabay na pulis sa libing ni Airon (A policeman would be buried during Airon’s funeral),’” he added.