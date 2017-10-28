Harry Roque named Duterte’s spokesman

Update

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday announced that Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque will be the new presidential spokesperson.

Duterte made the announcement during Roque’s birthday dinner in Davao City.

It was not clear, however, if Ernesto Abella would also remain as Presidential Spokesperson.

Duterte said Roque would have the rank of a secretary while Abella is an undersecretary.

“Hindi na Congressman, Secretary na siya,” Duterte said during the dinner.

(Not congressman anymore, he’s a Secretary already.)

“To get the message clear, sabi ko (I said), Harry will fit the…kasi medyo malikot ang bunganga namin (because we are both talkative),” he added.

He said Roque would attend the Cabinet meeting after his trip to Japan next week.

“To make his entrance dramatic, he will attend the Cabinet meeting on Monday (November 6),” he added.

Malacañang has yet to release Roque’s appointment papers.