LOOK: Young man gets a dangerous free ride

A young man was caught on video getting a free ride by holding on to the backdoor handles of a closed van in Makati City Friday.

The unidentified guy apparently got on board the van somewhere along C5 Road as traffic was quite slow at the time (around 10:45 a.m.) and vehicles were moving slow. Other motorists called the attention of the van’s driver on his “extra’ passenger.

The driver then made a turn to the service road leading to Kalayaan Avenue and stopped his vehicle under the flyover. The young man simply got off and waved to the driver and his companion, smiling as he walked on the narrow pedestrian lane towards Kalayaan./asu