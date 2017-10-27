NCRPO: No terror threats in Metro ahead of Asean Summit

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has not detected any terror threats ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila to be held in two weeks’ time.

“As of this time we are not monitoring any clear and present danger on any imminent terror attack here in Metro Manila,” NCRPO chief Police Director Oscar Albayalde said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“But we assume (that) the terror threat here in Metro Manila is always high so that we will not be complacent and we will always be on our toes,” he added during a briefing on Friday.

The Asean Summit and other related meetings will be held from Nov. 10 to 15.

Albayalde’s assurance comes despite the recent arrest of a Maute supporter, who is also a suspected financier of the terrorist group that led the five-month siege in Marawi City.

“Despite this series of arrest, Metro Manila remains very peaceful and we are very much ready to receive the 22 leaders in the upcoming Asean Summit and the 3,000 delegates with them,” he said.

Albayalde said they don’t see any presence of terror cells in Metro Manila but there are indications that the Maute Group has sympathizers and supporters here. /jpv