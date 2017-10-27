Spotted! OPS Facebook page admin comments ‘like a troll’ vs journalists

Trolling the media?

The official Facebook Page of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson was caught commenting slur on Facebook against members of the media during a televised “Mindanao Hour” briefing in Malacañang.

“Si pia at si lourd devera pantay na sa kakupalan,” it posted on the comment section of the Facebook live of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Although the comment did not specify the surname of “Pia,” a reporter of Rappler covering Malacañang named Pia Ranada was present during the press conference.

The post has since been deleted.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella clarified the comment made on Facebook by the official OPS page.

“The aforementioned comment was written by a former Administrator of the page who is no longer connected with the Office,” Abella said.

“The said comment does not reflect the official and personal views of the Presidential Spokesperson or his office on the individuals being referred to,” he added.

He said “the OPS Team has immediately acted on the situation by removing the former Administrator’s access to the page and restricting page roles.” /kga