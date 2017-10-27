Aguirre warns journalists for reporting on contents of Ventura’s sworn statement

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has threatened to sue members of the media for reporting the “confidential” contents of the sworn statement of former Aegis Juris officer Marc Anthony Ventura.

On Friday, Aguirre said reporting the contents of Ventura’s sworn statement was a “clear violation” of Republic Act No. 6981 or the Witness Protection Program (WPP) Act.

“The Office of the Secretary of the DOJ has not issued any written order authorizing the release of any copy of the Sinumpaang Salaysay of Marc Anthony B. Ventura which he submitted to the Witness Protection Program,” Aguirre said in a statement.

“Any copy of the Sinumpaang Salaysay obtained by anyone and released publicly is a clear violation of the law and will be dealt with accordingly,” he added.

Aguirre quoted Section 7 of the law, which states that “no information or documents given or submitted in support of an application for admission to the WPP shall be released except upon written order of the Department or the proper court.“

In a press conference on Wednesday, Aguirre bared major details of Ventura’s affidavit, including the number of Aegis Juris fraternity members present during the purported initiation rites of Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III and allegedly took turns in beating and whacking Castillo with a wooden paddle.

Aguirre also said his office would provide copies of the affidavits to the press.

Several media outfits reported on Thursday details of Ventura’s sworn statement, which included the names of Aegis Juris members present in the fatal hazing of Castillo.

When a radio reporter broke the news on Thursday morning, DOJ spokesman Erickson Balmes clarified in the official Viber group of DOJ reporters that the contents of the sworn statement are confidential.

“To all po, as per WPP rules po the affidavit of Ventura is confidential po. We have not released any copy po,” Balmes said.

“Tsaka baka po may (And maybe there is a) development pa dyan (in the case) like a new witness perhaps so as not to say may na copy lang na facts (there may be facts that may be copied), please bear with us for now po,” he added.

Ventura turned state witness on Tuesday in the Castillo hazing case and was formally placed under the WPP on Wednesday. /kga