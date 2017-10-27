Solano says he felt anger toward Aegis Juris brods

John Paul Solano expressed his pain and anger toward his own fraternity, Aegis Juris, which is being blamed for the fatal hazing of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III last September 17.

In an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel on Friday, Solano, a prime suspect in Castillo’s death, reiterated his apology for the death of the neophyte.

“Sa parents po is again, I’d apologize for their loss. Syempre alam kong masakit. Sa akin din naman po masakit since I was the one na sinusubukan kong sagipin yung anak nila so masakit din po sa akin yun na sa akin pa, di ba? Pwede namang sa iba,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For the parents again, I would like to apologize for their loss. I know it hurts, to me also it hurts since I was the one trying to save the life of their child and really hurting me that I was the one when it can be somebody else.)

Solano earlier claimed that he was just asked by a fellow fraternity member in the morning of September 17 to go to the group’s library near UST Manila to help revive Castillo, who reportedly died of hazing.

He said he was just trying to help Castillo and yet he ended up being detained and charged for his death.

“Nasira na yung pangalan ko. I was kicked out of work. Wala na akong trabaho… Ang ginawa ko lang naman is tumulong at sumagip po. Pinilit ko pong sagipin si Atio. Yun lang po ang ginawa ko,” Solano said.

(My name has been tarnished. I was kicked out of work. I no longer have a job… I was just trying to help and save someone. I tried my best to save Atio. That’s the only thing I did.)

“Ang consequence po ba nun is ito, makasuhan ako? Matanggal ako trabaho? Masira ang buhay ko? Yun po ang masakit din para sa akin,” he added.

(Is this the consequence of what I did, to be charged? To lose my job? To have my life ruined? Those are the things that hurt me so much.)

Asked if he was mad at his frat brothers, Solano said: “Honestly po, to tell everyone the truth, meron (there is).”

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, he said, he did not realize the consequence of trying to help Castillo until after the whole thing had an effect on his life and career.

“So noong nag-sink in sa akin, parang doon na po lumabas sa akin na parang meron ng galit na bakit naman kasi kung hindi naman siguro nila ako tinawag or kung hindi rin ako nagpunta dapat wala ako sa sitwasyon na ganito. Tapos po noong time na yun, parang ako lang ng ako yung nasisira sa public so parang doon na po nag-exist yung parang galit.”

(When everything sinks in, that was the time I felt anger [toward them] because if they did not call me and I did not go, I would not be in this kind of situation. And then during those times, it was like I was the one getting maligned in public, so the anger started there.)

“Pero ngayon masasabi ko na medyo lumilinaw na, na-established na wala ako siguro marunong din naman po akong magpatawad e tao din lang ako,” Solano added.

(But for now I can say it is getting clearer, I know how to forgive, I’m human too.)

Solano, as reportedly shown in the affidavit of former frat member Mark Anthony Ventura, was not among the frat members present when Castillo underwent the hazing rites at the fraternity’s library. /jpv

READ: Ventura names 23 of 24 frat members at Atio’s tortuous hours