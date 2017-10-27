4 kidnappers killed in Cavite shootout

SAN PEDRO CITY – Four suspects, among them a policeman, in the abduction of a casino junket operator were killed in an operation of the police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) in Carmona town in Cavite province early Friday.

Initial report from the Cavite police said the shootout took place at 4 a.m. in Barangay (village) Mabuhay.

Carmona police head Chief Insp. Jonathan Asnan said members of the Camp Crame-based AKG conducted a follow-up operation leading them to the suspects in Carmona.

According to Asnan, the suspects, who came from Metro Manila, were onboard a Mitsubishi Adventure.

Asnan identified the suspects as Ramil Espejo, 38; Erwin Escobido,32; one known only as “Taba”; and Police Officer 3 Rodel Estonactoc, 41.

It was not immediately clear which unit Estonactoc was detailed, but a police source said he had been on Awol (absence without official leave) from the Philippine National Police PNP).

The Cavite police report said the suspects were behind the abduction of casino junket operator Carlos Abad Tan early October.

AKG spokesperson Supt. Abe Borromeo has yet to provide details of the case, saying their investigation team is still in the clash site in Cavite. /kga