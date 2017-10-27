Lacson: Our hearts go out to Atio’s parents

A struggle between relief and agony.

This was how Senator Panfilo Lacson described the emotions that the parents of hazing victim Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III must have felt as new details emerged about the death of their son.

“Our hearts go out to Atio’s parents. Struggling between relief and agony, they hate to hear what they have always wanted to know – what actually happened to their son that dreadful early morning of Sept. 17, 2017,” Lacson said in a tweet.

Lacson’s statement came three days after Aegis Juris frat man Marc Anthony Ventura sought protection from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to narrate the events leading to the death of Castillo, a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST). /kga