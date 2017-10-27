Families of fallen heroes to receive P330M from SMC

San Miguel Corp. has pledged P330 million for the families of fallen heroes in the retaking of Marawi City.

San Miguel vice chair, president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang and the outgoing Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff, Gen. Eduardo Año, on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement that would provide P2 million to each family left behind by 165 soldiers and policemen killed in action.

In his speech, Ang said the grant was a gesture of gratitude for the “ultimate sacrifice” of the fallen heroes of Marawi.

“Because of your skill, dedication, patriotism, bravery, Marawi is free and our country is much safer,” Ang said, addressing the AFP.

“While we celebrate this historic victory we are also in mourning. Many of our soldiers had to make the ultimate sacrifice and die fighting for our country. They gave up their lives so that we could live free,” he added.

“It is because of them and their stories that we want to become better people.”

Business startup

The P2 million to be granted to each family of soldiers and policemen killed in Marawi would serve as a business startup assistance, which Ang considers the best way to honor the fallen heroes.

“We cannot replace them nor can we repay them for their sacrifice but we can honor them and help fulfill their dream of better lives for their families,” he said.

Año said that while no amount could compensate for the lives of the fallen soldiers, “the gesture of generous donors somehow eases the burden, the misery of our bereaved families.”

“Your (Ang’s) gesture will really mean a long, long, long way for our bereaved families and we will make sure that we will help them as you helped them to start a new life and show to the country that their husbands or their sons who died fighting really did their best for the country,” Año said.

He said the AFP would remain professional and always will be the protector of the people and the State.

Addressing the families of fallen heroes, Año said: “We are with you all the way. Nobody will be left behind and we will make sure that you will get the best of everything.”

