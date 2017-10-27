Robbers hit jewelry store at Manila mall

Three armed men robbed a jewelry store inside Harrison Plaza Mall in Malate, Manila on Thursday afternoon.

The robbers used their pistols and hammers to break the glass display cases and managed to take only some of the bigger pieces of jewelry from Precious and Nick Asher store, according to initial details gathered by the Manila Police District (MPD).

They entered the store around 3:30 p.m. and pulled off the robbery in under five minutes, according to an MPD officer who declined to be named pending the completion of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrizon Plaza stands just meters away from the MPD’s Station 9.

According to the officer, a police team used to be posted at the mall but it was recently pulled out for deployment in connection with the Asean Summit being hosted by the country next month. —AIE BALAGTAS SEE