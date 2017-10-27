Outpouring of love in Vidal’s burial

CEBU CITY—For more than an hour on Thursday, the bells of Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral pealed to bid goodbye to the man who had led his flock for over 29 years.

Three cardinals, hundreds of priests and members of the laity, as well as family members and household staff, brought Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Ricardo Vidal to his final resting place inside the centuries-old mausoleum at the cathedral’s compound in downtown Cebu City. Vidal, 86, died on Oct. 18.

Police said at least 55,000 people endured the heat of the mid-morning sun to watch the funeral procession along the 1.5-kilometer route that started and ended at the cathedral. Only the sacristans (altar knights), bishops, priests and Vidal’s relatives were allowed to join the funeral march.

The cardinal’s gold coffin was placed on top of a 145-year-old carroza (carriage) that was adorned with flowers arranged by renowned decorator Mike Alvin Pugoy and his team. It was pushed by members of Couples’ for Christ while members of the Knights of Columbus stood guard to maintain order and solemnity during the rites.

During the procession, church bells pealed in a de profundis manner, described as a “heartfelt cry of appeal expressing one’s deepest feeling of sorrow and anguish,” said Fr. Erik Orio, who oversaw the funeral procession and burial of Vidal.

The death knell, or the tolling of the bell for the dead, continued shortly before noon when Vidal was interred at the mausoleum, built in 1983 inside the cathedral’s compound and was renovated in time for the burial. Vidal’s tomb was at the left side of the tomb of his predecessor, Cardinal Julio Rosales.

Juanito Vidal, 84, said he was touched by the love showed by Cebuanos to his older brother. He broke into tears and told reporters that he would remember it for the rest of his life.

His daughter, Karen Rafanan, who came from the United States for the burial of her uncle, said they were overwhelmed by the number of people who loved Vidal.

At least 5,000 people were waiting outside the cathedral when it opened its doors at 7 a.m. , two hours before the Requiem Mass at 9 a.m.

The Mass was officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and concelebrated by at least 50 bishops.

Among those who attended were three cardinals of the country—Manila Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Gaudencio Rosales, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle and Cotabato Archbishop Cardinal Orlando Quevedo.

In his message at the end of the Mass, Tagle recalled how he and Vidal fondly called each other “my dear.”

“[The] cardinal was a man who mastered the art of reaching out to those who were in conflict,” Tagle said.

Church bells tolled at 10:25 a.m. when the faithful started praying the Litany of the Saints, shortly before the coffin was brought to the carroza for the funeral walk two blocks around the cathedral.

These fell silent when Vidal’s tomb was covered at 11:42 a.m. —WITH REPORTS FROM ROSALIE ABATAYO AND JOSE SANTINO BUNACHITA