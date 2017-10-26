Lorenzana backs extension of new AFP chief Guerrero

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday said he supports the extension of new Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero who will only serve for less than two months until he reaches the compulsory retirement age.

“Oo naman. Kasi ano magagawa ni Gen. Guerrero sa two months? Siguro ma-extend ng mahaba-habang panahon para magampanan niya ang trabaho niya,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the AFP change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo.

Guerrero assumed leadership of the 130,000-strong Armed Forces after Gen. Eduardo Año retired from service. But the general who was previously based in Davao, the bailiwick of President Rodrigo Duterte, will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Dec. 17.

If his term will not be extended by the President, Guerrero will have the shortest tenure as AFP chief. Former AFP chief Gen. Benjamin Defensor currently has the record for serving only from Sept. 10, 2002 to Nov. 28, 2002, or less than three months.

But Lorenzana couldn’t say if the new AFP chief’s term will be extended by Duterte.

“The President has the prerogative to extend. Nasa power niya na yan ngayon. Meron martial law, that’s a good reason for the President to extend whoever is the chief of staff…We will wait for him to decide, I can’t speculate,” he said.