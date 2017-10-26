New AFP chief Guerrero vows to ‘lead with purpose’ in ending terrorism

Newly-installed Armed Forces chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero vowed to “lead with purpose” in ending communist-inspired insurgency and terrorism within his term.

He is set to retire on December 17, 2017.

On Thursday’s change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo, Guerrero pledged to take on the challenge of leading the AFP as the 49th chief of staff with “fidelity to the flag and unwavering dedication to secure the peace.”

He is the third AFP chief to be appointed under the Duterte administration.

As the new AFP chief of staff, he said his priorities are to “finish the remaining terrorist groups, neutralize the communist insurgency threat and support law enforcement agencies in efforts against lawless armed groups.”

“Like those before me, I intend to use the might of the AFP to make this a reality,” Guerrero assured, urging his men, “together let us do better, work harder, fight smarter and serve our countrymen even more.”

He added that it is necessary to continue reforms to achieve operational and organizational excellence, revisit war fighting doctrines, and train and equip soldiers.

“We will aggressively implement our modernization program and fast track the procurement of advance weapon systems that provide cost-effective and precise target engagement, long-range and high-endurance unmanned systems, and modern air and naval platforms for strategic lift, interdictions, surveillance and reconnaissance,” Guerrero vowed.

He added, “We will continue to refine and streamline our internal systems and processes to improve not only the efficiency and effectiveness of our services but, more importantly, the transparency and accountability of our transactions our human resources will be developed as we procure additional personnel to fill up units to be organized.”

“Men and women of the AFP there is no better time for us to finish our campaign than now,” Guerrero said, citing the high approval and trust rating showing overwhelming public support to the military service.

He urged soldiers to “adhere to the highest standards of excellence and professionalism,” saying that the hopes and dreams of all Filipinos depend on how well they perform, how relentless they are in the face of challenges, and how committed they are to the service of God and country.

Guerrero concluded, “Our way ahead is clear. Our targets are in sight. Let us move together with purpose.”

The new AFP chief made no mention of his short tenure in his speech.

In an ambush interview later with reporters, Guerrero said he will just focus on his job while there is no word on his extension.

“We will just try to finish whatever we can, given the period given to us,” he said.

Guerrero said the AFP leadership is not dependent on personalities as they already have timetables to meet.

“The AFP is based on a multi-year program. It’s not dependent on personalities. Regardless of who assumes, he has a task already lined up for him,” he said.

“Kung ma-extend ako o hindi (Whether it’s extended or not) I’m mandated to finished whatever I can in the period given to me… Meron kaming mga (We have) timetables and targets that we should meet and I intend to meet that,” he added.

The new AFP chief of staff was commander of the Davao City-based Eastern Mindanao command and is a member of Philippine Military Academy Maharlika class of 1984. He was commander of the Presidential Guard Battalion during the time of President Macapagal-Arroyo. /je