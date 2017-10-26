Kin of slain Marawi heroes get P2-M livelihood aid from SMC

As recognition of the heroism of the members of the government forces who offered their lives for the liberation of Marawi, San Miguel Corp. donated P2 million worth of business opportunities for each of the families of slain troopers.

“This is perhaps the best way we can honor them, we cannot replace them nor we can repay them for their sacrifice but we can honor them and help them fulfill their dream of better lives for their families,” Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., said in his remarks at the turnover of business livelihood and MOA signing with the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday at Camp Aguinaldo.

A total of P330 million was donated for the families of 165 soldiers and policemen killed in action from the five-month Marawi siege.

“Thank you for defending our country. Because of your skill, dedication, patriotism and bravery, Marawi is free and our country is much safer. But when we celebrate this historic victory, we are also in mourning, many of our soldiers have to make the ultimate sacrifice and die fighting for our country. They gave up their lives so that we could live free,” he said.

Beneficiaries are given the options to select a business package from Petron, Kambal Pandesal, BMEG Feeds, Distributorship, TJ Hotdog, Monterey Meat Shop and San Miguel Food Avenue franchise. San Miguel Corp. will also conduct a financial literacy training and start-up business seminar.

Combat operations in Marawi City were officially terminated on Monday, exactly five months after the fighting erupted on May 23.

AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Ano, who received the donation a few hours before his retirement, extended his gratitude for the “generous” support from San Miguel Corp.

“We know that no amount of money or material can really amount to the lives of our soldiers, as much as possible we want living heroes but the gesture of our generous donors can somehow ease the burden, the misery of our bereaved families,” he said.

The grant “will really mean a long, long way” for the bereaved families.

“We will make sure that we will help them as you helped them to start a new life and show the country that their husbands or their sons who died in fighting really did their best for the country. Mr. Ang, you are an angel to our bereaved families,” he said.

