Tonyboy Floirendo fumes over sudden expulsion from PDP-Laban

Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo Jr., President Duterte’s biggest campaign donor, decried his sudden expulsion from the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

In a statement on Thursday, Floirendo denied that he committed the violations the PDP-Laban cited in his notice of expulsion.

“The letter cited three violations which were attributed to me without even asking in writing my side on the issues. Worse, they imputed against me certain partisan activities I did not even have a clue whatsoever, and accused me maliciously of disloyalty, sowing disunity and discord, and using media to air my grievances,” Floirendo said.

Floirendo was accused of disloyalty to the party and its leaders, organizing and participating in an unauthorized and unsanctioned party convention thereby sowing disunity and discord within the party; and manifesting grievances to the public and media instead of settling internal disputes.

The Davao lawmaker slammed the decision of the party without seeking his side, which he said was “contrary to what the founders have preached and stood for.”

“It is also notable that one of its present leaders has resorted to fabrication of stories and lies just to advance his interest and his personal crusade against me and my family,” Floirendo added.

It may be recalled that Floirendo had a spat with Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez last year.

This was followed by the investigation launched against Floirendo for alleged pecuniary interest in a joint venture agreement between the government and his family’s banana firm Tagum Agricultural Development Co. (Tadeco).

“Already at the tail-end of numerous false allegations by this individual who had benefitted avariciously from our family, my being accused of imagined transgressions violates the accepted rules on impartiality, which is what the Party has always fought for,” he said.

“Judging by the action of the signatories, it looks like the claws of authoritarianism has finally pierced the sacred ground the Party has zealously guarded against freebooters, carpetbaggers and opportunists,” he added.

But Floirendo, despite his expulsion, is still supportive of President Duterte.

“Despite this unstatesman-like demeanor of a few, let me just reiterate that my full support is still with our President and I shall keep within me the true ideals and virtues of PDP Laban,” he said.