Duterte names Año next DILG chief but…

President Rodrigo Duterte is keen on appointing retired Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Eduardo Año to be the next interior secretary.

But since a law bars him from assuming the post a year after his retirement, Duterte said he would make Año a Special Assistant to the President or an undersecretary.

Año retired on Thursday after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

“Either he takes the title of special assistant to the President or undersecretary, whichever is tenable legally and will supervisor the PNP together with (DILG OIC Catalino Cuy),” Duterte said during the change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The President said “Año’s leadership resulted [in] a stronger Armed Forces,” adding that “the crowning jewel of Año’s career is the liberation of Marawi.”

Año’s immediate appointment as secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is prohibited under Republic Act 6975 or the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990, which states that “no retired or resigned military officer or police official may be appointed as Secretary within one year from the date of his retirement or resignation.” /je