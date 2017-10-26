Thursday, October 26, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Duterte, Roque meeting set in Malacañang

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Duterte, Roque meeting set in Malacañang

/ 02:06 PM October 26, 2017
Harry Roque

Rep. Harry Roque (File photo by GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque is scheduled to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday amid reports that the lawmaker will be offered the presidential spokesperson post.

Roque, in a text message to Inquirer, confirmed that President Duterte will meet him in Malacañang.

But when asked if the presidential post offer would be discussed, Roque answered: “Don’t know frankly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist Ellen Tordesillas earlier reported, quoting sources, that Duterte was keen on replacing Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

The source said the President was not pleased with the way Abella handled the media when his trust and satisfaction ratings declined in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

In an interview in Malacañang, Abella, however, could neither confirm nor deny that Roque will replace him.

“There’s nothing official yet on the matter,” Abella told reporters.

Duterte also endorsed Roque for the upcoming senatorial elections in 2019.   /kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: duterte, Harry Roque, Malacañang, Presidential spokesperson
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved