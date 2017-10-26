Duterte, Roque meeting set in Malacañang

Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque is scheduled to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday amid reports that the lawmaker will be offered the presidential spokesperson post.

Roque, in a text message to Inquirer, confirmed that President Duterte will meet him in Malacañang.

But when asked if the presidential post offer would be discussed, Roque answered: “Don’t know frankly.”

Journalist Ellen Tordesillas earlier reported, quoting sources, that Duterte was keen on replacing Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

The source said the President was not pleased with the way Abella handled the media when his trust and satisfaction ratings declined in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

In an interview in Malacañang, Abella, however, could neither confirm nor deny that Roque will replace him.

“There’s nothing official yet on the matter,” Abella told reporters.

Duterte also endorsed Roque for the upcoming senatorial elections in 2019. /kga