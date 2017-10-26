Paolo Duterte vows to retire from politics in 2019

Saying “he had enough of politics,” Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte on Thursday announced he would retire from politics in 2019.

Paolo’s announcement came four days after his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, announced that he would run as representative of the first District of Davao City when her term as mayor expires in 2019.

“When Mayor Sara announced that she will file for a congressional seat in the 1st District, everybody’s asking me where I am going. It will still be a Carpio-Duterte tandem in the mayor and Vice Mayor, we are still talking to the other Duterte but definitely it will not be me,” Paolo was quoted in a Philippine News Agency (PNA) report.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Sara Duterte eyes House seat, not Senate

The vice mayor said the husband of Mayor Duterte, lawyer Manases Carpio, “is very qualified to lead the city with his background in the law profession, while talks are ongoing with the youngest of the Duterte siblings, Sebastian.”

Paolo said he would probably return to farming.

“If you will ask me where will I go, I will be going back to farming. I am planning to retire,” he said.

Paolo said he “had enough of politics and wanted to focus more on his family and to his small farm at the back of his house.”

He added that his children “have been affected by the issues thrown against him by his political enemies like Senator Antonio Trillanes.”

Paolo and Manases had been accused of corruption and linked to illegal drugs at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), which the two have repeatedly denied. /jpv

RELATED STORY

ADVERTISEMENT

Paolo, Mans face drugs, ill-gotten wealth claims head-on in Senate probe