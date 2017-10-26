US pedophile planned to reenact ’50 Shades of Grey’ — police

The alleged American pedophile arrested last Monday was reportedly planning to “reenact the movie 50 Shades of Grey” with Filipino minors, the police disclosed on Thursday.

“Ito po yung mga gagamitin niya dapat sa pag-reeenact ng movie na 50 Shades of Grey,” Superintendent Maria Shiela Portento said in a press briefing, pointing to sex toys and other sexual paraphernalia seized from the suspect and displayed on a table.

Portento, of the PNP Women and Children Protection Center, was referring to an erotically explicit movie based on a best-selling novel about a rich young businessman and a woman in her senior year in college.

Last week, the PNP, in coordination with United States Department of Homeland Security, arrested 58-year-old Robin Hoyt Alderman upon his arrival at Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Alderman, who had just come from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, was suspected of online sexual exploitation.

“On the basis of his ongoing communications with the victim that constituted procuring hiring and obtaining minor for the purpose of pornography and sexual exploitation, all of these are violations of the expanded Anti-Human trafficking law of the Philippines,” Portento said.

The 15-year-old victim was turned over to the Manila Social Welfare and Development, and a follow-up rescue operation was conducted which resulted in the rescue of two more girls ages 14 and 15 years old, the PNP said.

Alderman is facing charges before the Department of Justice, the authorities added. /cbb