2 men arrested over drug possession in Davao City checkpoint

Two individuals found in possession of illegal drugs were arrested at a checkpoint in Davao City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) disclosed on Thursday.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino identified the suspects as Noel Vidal Frigillana, 32, and Roland Almonte Sales, 43. They were collared by members of PDEA Region 11 and Davao Police Station 6 during separate spot checks in the city.

According to the PDEA, Frigillana, a passenger of a public utility vehicle, was arrested in a Task Force Davao Checkpoint in Licanan, Lasang, Davao City at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. He yielded one plastic sachet of shabu with an estimated street value of P2,000.

Two days later, the same team arrested Sales after he was caught in the act of throwing one sachet of shabu to avoid arrest during the checkpoint.

PDEA said all vehicles and passengers entering Davao City are being subjected to routine inspection.

Frigillana and Sales were charged for possession of illegal drugs in violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /kga