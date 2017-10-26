Commuters offloaded as MRT-3 suffers 10th tech glitch for the week

A southbound train of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) unloaded its passengers between Cubao and GMA Kamuning stations on Thursday morning.

The MRT-3’s service report showed the train stopped at 7:39 a.m. due to a failure in its automatic train protection (ATP).

ADVERTISEMENT

But the MRT-3 operations has resumed by 8:00 a.m. with 17 trains running.

Thursday’s glitch was the 10th recorded since Monday, and the first one caused by an ATP failure.

A railway technical website described ATP as a type of a train protection system or control system that checks the train’s speed to ensure that it is traveling within the permitted pace and help avoid collision since some varieties could activate an emergency brake to halt a train. /kga