Solano angers senators for claiming Castillo died from heart ailment

Aegis Juris member John Paul Solano has drawn the ire of several senators for claiming that fraternity neophyte Horacio “Atio” Castillo III died due to a preexisting heart condition and not due to hazing in the hands of the fraternity members.

Solano, one of 16 Aegis Juris members implicated in the death of the University of Santo Tomas law freshman, said in a statement submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ) that the cause of Castillo’s death was not clear, as the medicolegal report supposedly showed that Castillo had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

“Solano is fooling not just the Senate but the entire Philippines,” Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, a friend of Castillo’s father, Horacio Castillo Jr., said on Wednesday.

‘He’s lying’

Zubiri accused Solano, who testified behind closed doors in a Senate hearing on Sept. 25, of lying and covering up for his fraternity brothers and urged that Solano be charged with “conspiracy, obstruction of justice and perjury.”

Zubiri quoted Castillo’s parents as saying that their son was a college football player and did not have a preexisting heart condition.

“How can they explain the discoloration of the body due to massive hematoma? How can they dispute the medicolegal finding of DNA of Atio on the paddle used by the Aegis Juris fratmen, which is illegal to use under the Anti-Hazing Law?” Zubiri asked.

Sen. Joel Villanueva on Wednesday described Solano’s defense as “stupid” because pictures taken of Castillo’s body showed bruises.

“I’m very angry [with] that fool. We had trusted him that he would tell the truth. Can’t wait for the next hearing,” Villanueva said.

He’s not a doctor

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Francis Escudero on Wednesday said Solano’s claim could be easily disputed, as he was not a medical expert.

“Clearly the Aegis Juris fraternity has complete control over him. However, he is not a competent doctor. His recent statements will not alter the real cause of the death of Atio, that is hazing,” Gatchalian said.

Escudero said a heart attack may be the immediate cause of death, “but the question is why did he get a cardiac arrest; in this case the likely proximate cause is the beating or hazing.”