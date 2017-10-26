Man slain in front of kin in Caloocan

A man was shot dead in front of his children as they were seated inside their car in Caloocan City on Tuesday.

Amante Anson, a 46-year-old electrician from Camarin, died on the spot due to gunshot wounds in the chest and abdomen, police said.

His children, a 3-year-old boy, a 21-year-old stepdaughter and her 1-year-old baby, were all safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Cadena de Amor Street in Barangay 174, Caloocan City, said PO1 Willie Liwag, the investigator on the case.

Anson was in the driver’s seat waiting for his live-in partner, who was then buying medicine from a nearby drugstore, when a man approached and shot him.

His partner, Evelyn Amit, said she heard shots while still at the store. She stepped out and saw a man wearing a cap running away from their car.

The man then got on a red motorcycle being driven by another man and the pair escaped, she added.

The motive for the killing remained under investigation.

“So far, we have not seen any evidence that it was drug-related or that the victim had a criminal record,” Liwag said.